Pakistan banning Indian channels a sign of insecurity: BJP

The decision to ban illegal Indian content on Pakistani television came after a ban being imposed on Pakistani artistes and actors from the Indian movie industry.

Over reports of Pakistan banning the broadcast of Indian channels in the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Sunday that Islamabad's move shows it does not want its citizens to know about the state's misdoings as they are insecure.

"Pakistan banning Indian channels is a sign of their insecurity because they want to keep away from their misdoings and some information at the public at large. My sympathies go out to the people of Pakistan, who are unaware of the incompetence of its military and even more incompetence of its government," BJP spokesperson Shaina NC said.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday announced to ban all 'illegal' Indian channels across the nation from October 15th.

The PEMRA has warned that strict action would be taken according to law after October 15 if TV channels and distribution networks failed to follow the directions.

The authority said it has been receiving complaints that several local private channels were showing Indian talk shows, reality programmes and dramas without permission.

The decision was taken after looking at the current situation of India and Pakistan, following which authorities have been urged to impose immediate ban on broadcast and distribution of illegal Indian content and illegal Indian DTH.

