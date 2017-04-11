Pak will be condemned worldwide if Jadhav hangs: Naidu

Pakistan will be condemned across the world if it hangs Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said today.

"We leave their (Pakistan's) people. They are not able to come out of their old habits. It is very unfortunate. Whole world is watching what is happening and and it will attract worldwide condemnation," the information and broadcasting minister told reporters outside Parliament.

A Pakistani military court has sentenced Jadhav to death in an alleged espionage case.

Naidu also hit out at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for his remarks alleging BJP policies were to blame for poor voter turnout and violence in the Srinagar Lok Sabha bypolls.

"Who is responsible for the Jammu and Kashmir problem?...

Comments for short political gains are not good for anyone," the minister said.

He suggested that one should think carefully and speak in favour of the country on such sensitive issues.

"One should keep in mind the country's unity and integrity before speaking...Pakistan is creating problems and separatists are fuelling the fire," Naidu said.

Yesterday, Gandhi had said that decades of hard work to build trust in the democratic process in Kashmir has been reversed by the BJP government.

Eight people were killed on Sunday in firing by security forces during the Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll. Only 7.14 per cent of the electorate came out to cast their votes in the constituency.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)