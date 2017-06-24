Pak still finances terror activities, says task force

During the third plenary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental body set to meet in October 2017, under the Presidency of Spain in Valencia, Pakistan's record will once again come under close scrutiny. The FATF is a world "policy-making body" tasked to promote implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the international financial system.

The operative parts of the FATF report released recently slams Pakistan's continued complicity in financing terrorist entities. It highlights that there continue to be certain UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1267 designated entities in Pakistan that receive and disburse funds without controls being applied by the competent authorities. As a consequence, the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) has requested the Asia Pacific Group (APG) to provide the revised follow-up report on the Pakistan to ICRG following the discussion of the report at the APG Annual Meeting in July 2017.

"Should the APG Plenary decide not to provide this report, the ICRG has granted permission to the ICRG co-Chairs to request in August for Pakistan to comprehensively report directly to the ICRG in September on updates regarding Pakistan's implementation of UNSCR 1267 with respect to designated entities of concern," said an official, explaining import of the report.

Pakistan's continued monitoring by the ICRG is in sharp contrast to Afghanistan, which it has recommended removing from the ICRG Compliance Document having found their on-site visit report satisfactory and noting its high level political commitment and institutional capacity to continue implementation of the global anti money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) reforms.

The report said, when in February 2015, Pakistan was removed from ICRG monitoring, the FATF encouraged the country to continue working with the FATF and APG to improve and effectively implement its AML/CFT systems, in particular with respect to implementing UNSCR 1267. But when Pakistan reported back on this matter, some ICRG members expressed a concern that these issues still had not been resolved. Consequently, the ICRG had referred the issue of Pakistan's implementation of UNSCR 1267 with respect to designated entities of concern to the APG for ongoing monitoring.

Again in 2017, the ICRG requested the APG to provide its analysis report on Pakistan. Given the concerns raised in this report that highlighted that there continue to be certain UNSCR 1267 designated entities that receive and disburse funds without controls being applied by the competent authorities, the ICRG recommends further reporting to the ICRG be provided either by the APG or, failing that, directly from Pakistan. The ICRG requested the APG to provide the revised follow-up report on the Pakistan to ICRG following the discussion of the report at the APG Annual Meeting in July 2017. An FATF Secretariat analysis of one of these reports will serve as the basis for discussion at the October 2017 Plenary.