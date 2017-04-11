Pak's announcement on Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence has put its credibility at stake BJP

Coming down heavily on Pakistan for awarding death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said with such an announcement, Islamabad has put its credibility at stake globally.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said the government of India has clearly and very firmly stated that in the manner in which this trial has been conducted is clearly a case of premeditated murder.

?We need to bear in mind that no consular access was provided. He was travelling with his passport. The way the trial has been done also, statements are there from Pakistan and senior officials there who said there were only statements there, no supporting evidence,? he added.

Escalating his attack on Pakistan, Kohli further said that if this is the kind of a Kangaroo court approach that Islamabad will adopt and go ahead then it is a test for the state to understand that its credibility is even more at stake globally.

Echoing similar sentiments, another BJP leader S. Prakash said renowned terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar are roaming free in Pakistan, while an Indian has been convicted to death sentence by Pakistan Government is nothing but a murder by the Pakistani authorities.

?Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan when he was travelling to Iran. He was arrested in March 2016. Within a span of one year a fast investigation and a court proceeding was held and he was convicted to death by the Pakistani agencies. Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar who have killed hundreds of people through their terror activities are roaming free in Pakistan,? he added.

Asserting that India has already desisted strong protests with the Pakistani Ambassador to India, Prakash said that the Indian Government would definitely take this matter at the highest level and ensure Jadhav is protected.

Strongly reacting to Pakistan?s announcement of Jadhav?s death sentence, India summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and issued a demarche.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian High Commission in Islamabad was not even informed about Jadhav's trial in the court.

The ministry added that the subsequent presence of Jadhav, who was kidnapped last year from Iran, has never been explained credibly by the Pakistani authorities.

"If this sentence against an Indian citizen, awarded without observing basic norms of law and justice, is carried out, the Government and people of India will regard it as a case of premeditated murder," an official statement read.

Earlier in March 2016, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the former Indian naval officer was arrested by Pakistan for allegedly engaging in subversive activities was possibly kidnapped from Iran and denied any possibilities of him being involved in subversive activities in Pakistan.

