Pak releases Kulbhushan Jadhav’s confessional video; India terms it attempt to influence ICJ through false propaganda

In response to a query regarding the so-called confessional video of Kulbhushan Jadhav and a press release by Pakistan in the matter today, India said that the developments bring out once again the lack of transparency and farcical nature of proceedings against Jadhav on concocted charges, continued violation of his legal and consular rights and an attempt to introduce prejudice in the proceedings in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“Pakistan has never disclosed even to the ICJ Jadhav's purported appeal to a military tribunal in Pakistan and has effectively prevented his parents from pursuing the appeal and the petition filed by Jadhav's mother. The details and circumstances of the alleged mercy petition by Jadhav are not clear and even the fact of its existence is doubtful, shrouded as the proceedings against Jadhav have been in opacity,” the government said in a statement.

The government added that it had once again demanded earlier this week Consular Access to Mr. Jadhav and reiterated his family’s request for visas.

“Manufactured facts cannot alter the reality, and do not detract from the fact that Pakistan is in violation of its international obligation to India and Jadhav. We expect Pakistan to abide by the order of ICJ staying Jadhav’s execution and desist from attempting to influence the ICJ proceedings through false propaganda.

India is determined to pursue the matter in ICJ and is confident that justice will be done without being affected in any manner by these unwarranted and misleading steps taken by Pakistan."

Earlier, Jadhav had submitted second mercy plea to Pakistan Army chief, claimed ISPR. It has also released a confessional video where Kulbhushan Jadhav describes how he was a covert RAW agent and undertook several operations for it. In the video, it is seen that Jadhav confesses to his 'crimes' and asks for mercy on compassionate ground. Earlier Jadhav had sent mercy petition to military appellate court which was rejected.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, claimed that in his plea, Jadhav has "admitted his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities" in Pakistan and "expressed remorse" at the resultant loss of lives and extensive damage to property. "Seeking forgiveness for his actions he has requested the Chief of Army Staff to spare his life on compassionate grounds," the ISPR said. The statement said that Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, had earlier appealed to the Military Appellate Court which was rejected.

Under the law he is eligible to appeal for clemency to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and if rejected, subsequently to the Pakistan President. The military also released a "second confessional video", in which purportedly Jadhav can be seen "accepting his acts of terrorism and espionage". The Army said it released the video "so that the world should know what India has done and continues to do against Pakistan."