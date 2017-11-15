Pak pumping in fake currency

The Intelligence agencies officials last week have voiced concern over the high quality of Rs 2000 FICNs, which makes them difficult to distinguish from real notes

A year after demonetisation of high value Indian currency notes, the Pakistan’s rogue intelligence agency, ISI is back with a mirror copy of Rs 2000 and 500 notes that was launched by the Reserve Bank of India with new security features to neutralize Fake Indian Currency Notes ( FICN) factories operating across the border.

Although, ISI suspected to have copied majority of security features of newly launched notes, the sudden increase in last two months is perplexing. The intelligence agencies have revealed the reason behind the surge. Sources said Pak’s ISI has managed to set up a proper units in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and newly printed FICN is smuggled to Bangladesh before it reaches to India through FICN mules.

The FICN business that involves both state and non state actors is using high quality machine and ink making the lot difficult to detect, identified and easy to slip as original. The Intelligence agencies officials last week have voiced concern over the high quality of Rs 2000 FICNs, which makes them difficult to distinguish from real notes.

THE CONCERNS

