Pak-Police-arrests-U.S.-Embassy-official-for-causing-accident

A U.S. embassy official was arrested after he rammed his vehicle into four other vehicles here.

First Secretary of the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad Michael Wright smashed his vehicle into two private and two police vehicles in Abpara area on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

No casualty was reported in the incident, however, all the four vehicles were severely damaged.

According to the report, police reached the spot after the incident and arrested the accused.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

