Pak-not-bound-by-U.S.?-move-designating-Salahuddin-a-global-terrorist

Advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, said on Monday that Islamabad was not bound to follow the decision of the United States to designate Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist as it was not a United Nations (UN) declaration.

He told a delegation from the Kashmir Journalists Forum that the move was an attempt by the American administration to appease India, reports the Dawn,

Aziz also said that India is using U.S. to pressurize China.

He claimed that Pakistan is only providing political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris.

He further said that Pakistan was willing for a dialogue on all issues with neighbouring countries, but a dialogue with India without Kashmir on the agenda was out of the question.

Washington declared Hizbul Mujahideen leader Salahuddin , a ?global terrorist? hours before visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with President Donald Trump in on June 26.

Earlier, Pakistan accused United States of singing to India's tune over Salahuddin being designated a global terrorist.

