Pak jets fly near Siachen, but keep off Indian skies

A day after the Indian Army released video footage of Pakistani army posts being hit across the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistani Air Force fighter jets flew near the Siachen Glacier on Wednesday.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) downplayed the developments, saying there was no violation of Indian air space.

Reports in Pakistani press said that PAF chief Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman flew a Mirage from the Skardu air base in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) close to Kargil.

"We cannot comment on what Pakistan is doing. All we can say is that Indian air space was not violated," said air force sources in New Delhi.

The PAF is holding war exercises with their fighter jet squadrons, according to news reports.

Days after IAF chief BS Dhanoa wrote to his senior officers asking them to be ready for battle at a short notice, his Pakistani counterpart on Wednesday sounded a warning to India saying that any misadventure by the enemy will be remembered by their generations.

Dhanoa in his letter had also touched upon sub conventional threats, a possible reference to terror strikes backed by Pakistani forces.

According to Pakistani news reports, all forward operating bases of PAF were made fully operational after the Indian action across LoC destroying army posts aiding terrorist infiltration. "The nation should not worry about the enemy's statements," Pakistan Air Chief Aman was quoted by news reports.

Pakistan also claimed that Indian forces targeted a UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) vehicle along the LoC in Khanjar sector. The vehicle was carrying UNMOGIP officers and had a blue flag as per protocol. Both officers returned safely to their locations.

After the Indian Army's announcement on Tuesday of targeting Pakistan army camps earlier this months, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan armed forces also released a video claiming similar action by their army in which Indian Army posts were damaged in Naushera sector.

Indian Army sources denied that there was any action on May 13.

Indian Army said on Tuesday that in a punitive assault, Pakistani army posts were targeted on May 9, acting on specific input that terrorist infiltration was being aided from these locations.

The Indian Army has said that infiltration attempts by Pakistani terrorists are likely to increase in the summer. In view of the heightened threat, the Indian Army is making efforts to dominate locations close to LoC. Pakistani posts and terror launchpads aiding infiltration of terrorists are being targeted and destroyed to deny advantage to terrorists thus curbing infiltration attempts.