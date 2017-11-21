Padmavati row: Watch film before opposing says union minister Birender Singh

Union Minister Birender Singh said on Tuesday that those opposing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama "Padmavati" should see the film first and then demand cuts if anything is found objectionable.

With stiff opposition and threats from various groups, who allege distortion of facts, producers of the Deepika Padukone starrer have deferred its release.

"My opinion is very clear. Some of the historic facts may not be in consonance with our thinking...Those who are opposing, first they should see the movie. If they find something which hurts them, (they can ask the producers to) remove those (parts)," Singh said.

He said the history of our country should be explored more in a realistic way.

"And these movies are of course based on history. And I know certain directors, they take a lot of pain to study all angles of history. But popular sentiments should also be respected," the steel minister said.

Historical facts are important and they should be analysed in the "right perspective", he said.

"Any sane man should think of what is the best logic, whether what we are agitating (against) deserves that kind of approach or let (us) see first what is the movie (about)," he said.