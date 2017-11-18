Padmavati row: UP police books Thakur Abhishek Som who offered Rs 5 crore for heads of Deepika, Bhansali

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday booked a Meerut resident from the Kshatriya community who announced a bounty of Rs 5 crore on the heads of film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone

Demanding a ban on Padmavati, Thakur Abhishek Som, an office-bearer of the Kshatriya Samaj has announced a reward of Rs 5 crore to anyone beheading film Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone who played the character of Padmavati in the movie.

“A case has been filed against Som under section 115 (abetment of offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life) and section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC at the Nauchandi police station," Meerut superintendent of police (city) Maan Singh Chauhan told Times of India

He also said that efforts are being made to arrest the accused soon.

Thakur Som, who is an active member of the Samajwadi Party, has warned the Bollywood actress to leave the country or face beheading. He had also threatened the Director Sanjay to withdraw release of the controversial film or be ready to face the consequences.

“The role played by Deepika has hurt the sentiments of Rajput women. No Rajput woman dances in public. Director Sanjay has no knowledge of the history of Rajputs in the country. He has distorted historical facts and should be punished,” stated Som.

Meanwhile, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena has also threatened that it will intensify its protest against 'Padmavati' if the film was not banned.

The film features Deepika Padukone in the title role of Rani Padmavati, with Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

Bhansali has been under attack from the group since he started shooting for the movie. The set of the movie was vandalised twice - in Jaipur and Kolhapur - and the director was roughed up by Karni Sena members in Jaipur in January.

The Supreme Court had recently refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of Padmavati, saying the Censor Board was yet to certify the movie.

Bhansali, through a video statement, has sought to clear the air surrounding the film, saying he was careful in depicting the "Rajput honour and dignity" in the film.