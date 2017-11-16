Padmavati row: UP organisation announces Rs 5 crore reward for beheading Deepika, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

After Karni Sena, now Chatriya Samaj in Uttar Pradesh has announced a reward of Rs 5 crore to anyone beheading Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone.

Demanding a ban on Padmavati, Thakur Abhishek Som, an office-bearer of the Chatriya Samaj has announced a reward of Rs 5 crore to anyone beheading film Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone who played the character of Padmavati in the movie.

Thakur Som, who is an active member of the Samajwadi Party, warned the Bollywood actress to leave the country or face beheading. He had also threatened the Director Sanjay to withdraw release of the controversial film or be ready to face the consequences.

“The role played by Deepika has hurt the sentiments of Rajput women. No Rajput woman dances in public. Director Sanjay has no knowledge of history of Rajputs in the country. He has distorted historical facts and should be punished,” stated Som.