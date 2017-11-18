Padmavati row: Rajputs to burn Sanjay Leela Bhansali's effigies in Bihar today

The protests demonstrations against the release of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavati” has reached Bihar where members of the “Kshatriya samaj” will hold statewide agitation on Saturday.

The announcement was made by Lokendra Singh Kalvi, who was in Patna on Friday, to garner support for his movement, and the demonstrations will be led by “Kshatriya Samanvay Samiti-Bihar”.

On Saturday, members of the community will burn effigies of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and other artists in the movie in all district headquarters of the state besides demanding to ban the release of the film, “which hurts their sentiments”. Women of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, under the “Veerangana team” will also hit the roads in Saturday’s protest. A “Sankalp Sabha” will be organised in Patna.

The protesters will also hold an “Aakrosh march” against the film on November 26. “We will also write to the administration and owners of cinema halls, not to release the movie,” said a functionary of the Kshatriya Samiti.

The movie has witnessed widespread protests by members of the Rajput community across the nation, who claim that “their history has been distorted in the film”. On Friday, the protesters faced flak when one of the had said that they will cut actor Deepika Padukone’s nose if the movie is released.