Padmavati row: Protesters block Chittorgarh Fort, lawyer files plea against 'objectionable scenes' in SC

Protesters today blocked the entry to the Chittorgarh Fort, which houses Padmini's Palace, amid protests against Bollywood film 'Padmavati' across Rajasthan and various parts of the country.

However, SP of Chittorgarh Prashan Kumar Khamsera said the fort, a world heritage site in Rajasthan, is not officially closed.

"We have been informed by the protesters that entry to the fort will be blocked for tourists. We have made ample security arrangements to deal with the situation," he said.

Member of Sarv Samaj Sangathan and president of Jauhar Samriti Sansthan, Ummed Singh said, "A dharna demanding a ban on 'Padmavati' is continuing for the last eight days at Padan Pole. The Chittorgarh Fort will be closed for tourists today."

The Sarv Samaj Sangathan and some other outfits have termed a song in the film, which shows actor Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmini dancing in a courtyard, "crossing dramatic license".

Meanwhile, a lawyer, Manohar Lal Sharma filed a fresh petition on Friday in the SC against the movie,seeking the removal of 'objectional scenes'. The apex court has said it would consider the plea but refused to give a date.

The Karni Sena had alleged distortion of historical facts in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film starring Padukone, Shahid Kapur and Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) managing director Pradeep Kumar Borad has ruled out any change in operations of luxury train - Palace on Wheels - and said the train would be operating through the circuit and will be going to Chittorgarh.

On whether the tourists would be taken to the Chittorgarh Fort, he said the local administration be able to comment on it better.

In March, Chittorgarh Fort was vandalised by a group of men who broke mirrors installed at the Padmini Palace of the Rajput queen. Three mirrors installed at the Padmini Palace were damaged by four-five unidentified men.

The controversy over the film had taken an ugly turn yesterday as a leader of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena cited Ramayana's Surpanakha nose-chopping incident and warned Deepika Padukone against "inciting" sentiments.

Following this the Mumbai Police tightened the security of Padukone. Police have beefed up security at Bhansali's residence in Versova in Mumbai.

Bhansali's magnum opus sent back by CBFC

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati on Friday was sent back to the filmmaker by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) citing technical reasons.

Sources said, "The movie will be reviewed as per set norms once it is sent back to the CBFC after sorting out the issue."

The film has been facing protests from various group for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected a petition filed against the release of 'Padmavati', saying the CBFC was yet to issue a certificate to the movie.

The top court had added that the CBFC was an independent body and the court should not intervene in their jurisdiction.

Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Friday lashed out at actress Deepika Padukone, who is playing the role of Rani Padmavati onscreen, saying she was not the president of India to roll out orders on the release of the movie 'Padmavati'.

Kalvi told ANI, "Who will tolerate the fact that Rani Padmavati is being shown as the lover of Allauddin Khilji? Deepika Padukone, in her statement, said that the film would be released at any cost. She is not the president of this nation. She is trying to provoke us. I, the founder of Rajput Karni Sena, am saying that this film will not be released."