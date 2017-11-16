Padmavati row | Postpone movie release, it may create law and order situation, CM Yogi to Centre

Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has requested the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to defer release of controversial Bollywood movie Padmavati on December 1 as it could vitiate the law and order situation in the state due to result declaration of local bodies polls and Barawafat.

In a letter to the I & B Ministry and a copy to the CBFC, the Principal Secretary Home Arvind Kumar said that intelligence reports suggest that public anger was brewing over the distorted historical facts shown in the movie. “A few organization have already threatened to oppose the release of the film which may vitiate the law and order situation in the state,” pointed Kumar.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath government had assured security cover on the release of Padmavati in UP. But after the intelligence input, demand from party MP, MLA's to ban the film in the state and fear of widespread protest, the state government changed its mind.

The Principal Secretary Home said that it would be very difficult for the state to provide security cover for the release of the film as forces would be deployed to ensure peaceful counting votes for local bodies polls and passing of Barawafat. The controversial film is to be released on December 1 coinciding with counting votes in Uttar Pradesh followed by Barawafat.

Arvind Kumar requested the I&B Ministry to apprise the censor board about these issues before giving certification to the film and allowing its release on December 1.

“Movies based on facts with positive script motivate and influence the society to move on the right path. But movies with distorted historical facts, exaggeration, false and fictional scripts create vicious atmosphere in the nation and society. It develops social hatred and generate serious challenges for law and order,” he said .

Kumar cited past incidents to prove state governments point. “There have been incidents which led to anarchy and threw law and order out of gear due to such movies,” he added.

The Principal Secretary Home said that different social, cultural and other organizations have already staged protests against the launch of movie’s trailer on October 9 showing Ghoomar dance by Rani Padmavati and her love affair with Allauddin Khilji which are not mentioned in any history books. These organizations have demanded ban on the movie and warned large-scale violence if the movie was released in the same form, he added.

“Following threat of widespread violent protest and in view of our prior commitments due to counting of votes and Barawafat, it is not in the interest of public interest to release the film on December 1 as it would be very difficult for the state to maintain law and order and establish peace,” pointed Kumar.