Padmavati row: MNS says no protest for the sake of it

While political parties and caste groups are united in their opposition to the soon to be released movie 'Padmavati,' the Raj Thackeray led MNS has surprisingly refused to join the bandwagon.

"Our stand is that we will not oppose the movie or condemn it before watching it or before the release," said Ameya Khopkar, who heads the MNS cine wing. He added that they would watch the movie and "in case of objections," discuss them with film maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a remedy.

Will not protest just for the sake of it, we will watch the film first and if something is objectionable will discuss it with #SanjayLeelaBhansali: Amey Khopkar,MNS #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/3jNNwCnoQn — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2017

The movie is based on the legend Rani Padmavati, the wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh of Mewar, whose kingdom was invaded by Sultan Allauddin Khilji for capturing Padmini, who eventually committed jauhar.

The MNS has in the past threatened Pakistani actors in the country and warned them if retribution. Last year, the MNS cine workers wing had also protested against film maker Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' as it started Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and opposed singing reality shows featured artistes from the neighbouring country.

It has also protested the "wrong depiction" of Maharashtrians in Hindi sitcoms and serials.