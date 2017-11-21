Padmavati row | If those threatening actors are guilty, then Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also guilty: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lashed out at 'Padmavati' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, saying he is no less guilty than those issuing threats to actors.

The Chief Minister also said that Bhansali was 'habitual of playing with public sentiments'.

Stating that no one has the right to take the law into own hands whether it is Sanjay Leela Bhansali or anyone else, the chief minister said, "I feel that if those threatening (the actors of the film) are guilty, Bhansali is no less guilty."

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said that the state won't let Padmavati film release in Uttar Pradesh unless and until objectionable scenes are removed.

Several politicians have also demanded a ban on the movie. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also joined the chorus against 'distortion of history'.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that 'Padmavati' will not be released in the state unless necessary changes as suggested to the Centre are made in the film.

In Chandigarh, the Haryana BJP sought an explanation from its chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu over remarks offering a Rs 10 crore bounty to anyone beheading Bhansali and Padukone.

While the BJP distanced itself from the comments, Amu said he had made the remarks in his personal capacity and that he would resign if his party asked him to but would not tolerate any "insult" to his community.

The film features Deepika Padukone in the title role of Rani Padmavati, with Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

Bhansali has been under attack from the group since he started shooting for the movie. The set of the movie was vandalised twice - in Jaipur and Kolhapur - and the director was roughed up by Karni Sena members in Jaipur in January.

Bhansali, through a video statement, has sought to clear the air surrounding the film, saying he was careful in depicting the "Rajput honour and dignity" in the film.

(With agency inputs)