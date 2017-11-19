'Padmavati' protest spreads to Bihar, Bhansali's effigy burnt

The protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie Padmavati reached NDA-ruled Bihar on Saturday with members of Kshatriya Samaj burning effigies of the filmmaker and demanding a ban on its release 'to protect their heritage'.

Following a meeting with Karni Samaj chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Friday, members of the community led by Kshatriya Samanvay Samiti-Bihar, held protest demonstration at Patna's Gandhi Maidan to demand a ban on release of the film.

It may be recalled that Bihar is the same state, which had invited Bhansali to shoot Padmavati when his team had been attacked in Rajasthan by Rajput Karni Sena members in January this year.

Months later, many ruling party leaders changed their stance and supported the protests. Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, who reached Patna on Saturday, said it was not right to twist history.

Bihar industries minister Jai Kumar Singh said, "If someone tries to misrepresent our history, then it cannot be ignored. If the movie has actually distorted history, they all Indians should protest."

While deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi refused to comment on it saying he was not aware of the matter, earlier this week, BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu had said he will not let the film release in the state.