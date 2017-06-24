Owaisi slams Kovind for past remarks on minorities

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has criticised the selection of Ram Nath Kovind as NDA's presidential candidate over his alleged comments in 2010 stating that "Muslims and Christians are alien to the country".

"Presidential elections have come. The candidate of BJP had given a statement in 2010. What statement did he give? 'Muslims and Christians are alien to this nation'. That means, we have nothing to do," he said addressing a gathering here yesterday.

Owaisi, Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, also hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has announced his support to Kovind, as well as his alliance partner and RJD leader Lalu Prasad, describing them as "dramebaj".

