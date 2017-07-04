Owaisi brothers make poisonous remarks to instigate Muslims Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi and his brother and party chief Asaduddin Owaisi have been making poisonous statements to instigate the Muslim community, adding that the government needs to take its cognizance.

?Owaisi brothers are known for making such type of poisonous statements and instigating the Muslims. They can also create riots between Hindus and Muslims. I think the government needs to take a strong cognizance of this and serious action should be taken,? Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande told ANI.

She further said that the Owaisi brothers have no right to remain as the public representatives and they should be made to resign from their posts.

?He insults the Parliament and the Prime Minister of the country and I don?t understand why he is being tolerated,? Kayande asserted.

Earlier yesterday, Owaisi made some shocking statements during a speech.

Owaisi, who's known for his provocative speeches, alleged that the Parliament and Assemblies pass laws against the Muslims.

Akbaruddin, floor leader of AIMIM in the Telangana Assembly, also used offensive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"People of VHP and Bajrang Dal, Narendra Modi listen: This country is not your father's property," he said, adding, "This country belongs to me as much as it belongs to you?.

He called for the unity of Muslims and said his brother Asaduddin Owaisi, MP and National President of AIMIM, can win enough votes to increase the presence of Muslims in Parliament and, consequently ensure laws are made that can give them their rights.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)