Overnight UDAY train to Bengaluru by September: Suresh Prabhu

Union minister Suresh Prabhu today assured that the overnight train, UDAY from the city to Bengaluru would be launched by September end.

Despite announcing the UDAY(Utkrisht Double Decker AC Yatri) train more than a year ago, the launch was delayed due to designing issue, he said.

The Union Railway Minister was speaking after dedicating various amenities like escalator, in the city junction and modernised platforms in Thudiyalur and Periyanaickenpalayam on the outskirts.

Stating that there was an abnormal delay in designing of the coach, he said that the problem was now solved and the UDAY, a special class train suitable for overnight, will be launched between Coimbatore and Bengaluru by the middle of September or at least by the end of that month.

Railways will also look for the possibility of running an overnight train between these stations till UDAY is launched, by using other racks, he added.

Besides, he announced to launch a passenger train between Coimbatore and Pollachi soon.

The Minister claimed that the sector has improved in the last three years, with a capital expenditure of Rs 2.75 lakh crore and developed the much needed infrastructure.

As far as Tamil Nadu was concerned, the budget allocation which was Rs 878 crore three years ago, has now reached Rs 2,300 crore this year, he noted.

Stating that Railways has now 140 Wi-Fi enabled stations across the country, he said that the number will soon increase to 3,000 for the benefit of student community.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)