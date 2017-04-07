Over one lakh pilgrims registered for Amarnath Yatra

Over one lakh pilgrims have securted advance registeration for this year's Amarnath yatra in South Kashmir Himalayas.

"More than one lakh intending Amarnath Yatris have already secured advance registration after obtaining Compulsory Health Certificates", CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Umang Narula said.

J&K Governor N N Vohra reviewed arrangements for the next Yatra which is scheduled to commence on 29th June 2017.

"Advance Registration of Yatris has commenced through 436 branches of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Jammu and Kashmir Bank and YES Bank which are spread over 32 States and UTs in the country", CEO said.

He further said that special registration facility has been provided to ex-India pilgrims through Punjab National Bank and for Group Pilgrimage through the Group Registration facility.

The arrangements, which are planned to be put in place on the Pahalgam and Baltal Yatra routes, include power and water supply along the tracks and in the Camps; extensive medical facilities in the entire Yatra area including 66 Medical Camps to be set up by the State Health Department, Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP and J&K Police.

