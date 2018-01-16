Over 9K students to be part of HRD's Kashmir student exchange programme

More than 9,000 schoolchildren, as a part of the Ministry of Human Resource Development's (HRD) student exchange programme with Jammu and Kashmir, will travel to and from the state to other parts of the country.

The programme aims at improving education standards in the state.

The development comes two days after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said "each classroom in J&K's government schools has a separate map of the state besides that of India, which sowed the seeds of some kind of a separate indentity among the students". Chief had also suggested that a "major revamp" of the education system was need in the state.

“Children from Jammu and Kashmir will come to this part of the country and children from other parts of the country will go to Jammu and Kashmir and understand what is happening there. This engagement is not a one time exercise, and will be a continuous process. The first batch of students is arriving in Delhi on January 18 and will attend the Republic Day celebrations on January 26,” Anil Swarup, Secretary, School Education, said while addressing press at the meeting of Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE), on Monday.

“We have identified schools across the nation, which will be a part of this exchange programme,” he added.

The HRD ministry has been trying to improve standards of education in J&K by intervening at several levels, including student engagement exercises in sensitive districts. A detailed policy for improving education in the state was drafted by the CABE about two months ago. The implementation of policy has already begun.

The Kashmir education policy was one of the agendas which were discussed in the CABE meeting. CABE is the highest decision making body on all matters related to education, including school-level and higher education.