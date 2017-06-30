Over 8,000 pay obeisance at Amarnath on 2nd day of yatra

Over 8,000 pilgrims today paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Amarnath on the second day of the annual pilgrimage, which was suspended earlier in the day after multiple landslides, triggered by heavy rains, blocking the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The yatra resumed from Pahalgam and Baltal routes after being suspended for a few hours due to heavy rains around the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

No fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed from the Jammu base camp in view of the blockade on the highway caused by multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains, the police said.

"On the second day of the Amarnath Yatra, 8,150 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine. Till date 14,247 yatris have paid obeisance to the Ice Lingam," an official spokesperson said.

The 300-km long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic after landslides at Nashri, Bali Nallah and Panthiyal areas in Ramban and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir stranding a few hundred people.

"The pilgrims, headed for the base camps at Baltal and Nunwan, are requested to check the status of the yatra with the control room or the helpline set up by the SASB," an official of the SASB said.

