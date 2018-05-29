Over 30 killed as thunderstorm wreaks havoc in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and UP

Over 30 people died on Monday after the storm with lightning created havoc in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

According to Zee Media inputs, 18 people were killed in Bihar, 13 in Jharkhand and at least nine in Uttar Pradesh.

In Bihar, four people were killed in Gaya, three in Munger, five in Aurangabad, two in Nawada, whereas in the Katihar region of Bihar, three members of a family lost their lives in Pekha village of Katihar.

In Jharkhand, three people were killed in Ranchi while several others were injured. At least 28 people are injured, according to ANI. The rain and storm havoc has also affected power and water supply in the region.

A senior government official in Uttar Pradesh said that six people were also injured in incidents of lightning.

According to Meteorological Department, a thunderstorm is likely to occur over some areas in Hardoi, Sitapur, Farrukhabad districts and adjoining areas.

Last week, India Meteorological Department's Ranchi Met Centre had issued an alert of thunderstorm activity and gusty winds. Several houses have been damaged and trees were also uprooted in the region.

Several people are also feared trapped in various parts of the states due to uprooted trees. According to weather prediction, thunderstorm accompanied with squall, gusty winds and lightning are very likely at isolated places over Bihar.

(Developing story: More details are awaited)