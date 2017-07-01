Over 29,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at Amaranth till now

Over 29,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Amaranth cave shrine in south Kashmir in the first three days of the annual pilgrimage while a man from West Bengal died today due to cardiac arrest taking the death toll in the ongoing yatra to three.

The 40-day yatra began from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on June 29 amid tight security arrangements.

On the third day of the pilgrimage, 14,953 pilgrims offered prayers at the cave shrine raising the total number to 29,182, an official spokesperson said.

A 72-year-old pilgrim from West Bengal died today due to cardiac arrest en route to the cave shrine, taking the death toll in the ongoing yatra to three.

A K Mukherji, a resident of Howrah, died due to cardiac arrest at Poshpathri, this morning, a police official said.

A pilgrim from Jammu was killed by a shooting stone at Brarimarg on June 29 while an ASI of the ITBP suffered cardiac arrest at same place a day earlier.

The annual yatra in Kashmir had begun amid terror threats, according to an Intelligence warning, prompting the authorities to mobilise the "highest level" of security measures, including satellite tracking system.

The government has mobilised a heavy security blanket of over 35,000 to 40,000 troops including the police, Army, BSF and CRPF as part of the multi-tier security for the pilgrimage.

The yatra will be eight days shorter this year against last year's 48 days and conclude on Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) on August 7.

Situated in a narrow gorge at the farther end of Lidder Valley, Amarnath shrine stands at 3,888 metres, 46 km from Pahalgam and 14 km from Baltal.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)