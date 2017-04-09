Essel Group 90 years

Over 200 vehicles gutted in fire at parking area in C'garh

Sun, 9 Apr 2017-05:17pm , PTI

The fire was noticed in the vehicles stationed in a corner of the parking lot in the railway station premises at around 12 noon, SHO Government Railway Police (GRP) Raipur Rajkumar Borjha told

Over 200 two-wheelers were today gutted after a fire broke out at an authorised parking area of Raipur Railway Station in Chhattisgarh's capital here, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

