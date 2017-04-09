Over 200 vehicles gutted in fire at parking area in C'garh

The fire was noticed in the vehicles stationed in a corner of the parking lot in the railway station premises at around 12 noon, SHO Government Railway Police (GRP) Raipur Rajkumar Borjha told

Over 200 two-wheelers were today gutted after a fire broke out at an authorised parking area of Raipur Railway Station in Chhattisgarh's capital here, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

The fire was noticed in the vehicles stationed in a corner of the parking lot in the railway station premises at around 12 noon, SHO Government Railway Police (GRP) Raipur Rajkumar Borjha told

