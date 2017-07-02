Over 20 people injured in clash over minor dispute

At least twenty people, including three women, were injured in a clash between two groups over a minor dispute at a village here, the police said today.

The incident took place yesterday under Miranpur Police Station when two persons, Raees and Shahzad, got into an argument following a children's quarrel, SHO Arvind Kumar said.

The argument escalated into a violent clash during which lathis and stones were used. The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, Kumar said.

Ten people have been arrested and those injured were shifted to a hospital.

Security has been tightened in the village and extra police has been deployed as a precautionary measure, he added.

