West Bengal: Over two tons of sulphuric and nitric acid seized, one arrested

Over two tons of illegal sulphuric and nitric acid were seized by the CID sleuths from Nawabpur area of the district.

Senior police officers said a team of CID sleuths were investigating illegal trade of sulphuric and nitric acid in the district for some time and acting on a tip off, contacted one Biswajit Dutta posing as customers.

"According to an arrangement, Dutta today came with 20 drums of both sulphuric and nitric acid near Nawabpur in a minivan. Our team had laid a trap and we nabbed him," said CID DSP Debojyoti Bhowmick.

The officer said soon after a ton of the deadly acid was seized, the sleuths starting grilling Dutta. Senior CID officers from the force's Kolkata headquarters also rushed to Burdwan and on Dutta's information, a raid was conducted at a house in the Panuhati area of Katwa.

"Over one ton of both sulphuric and nitric acid were seized from the house, which belongs to a relative of Dutta.

The man, however, managed to flee the spot before our team reached," Bhowmick said adding, Dutta will be produced before a district court tomorrow.