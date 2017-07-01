Over 1,900 kg poppy husk seized in Raj, 2 detained

In a major drug haul, poppy husk weighing over 1,900 kg was seized from a truck on Jodhpur- Jaisalmer highway near Dechu area and two persons were detained, a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official said today.

Acting on a tip-off, a checkpoint was set up on the highway late last night and the truck, which was going from Madhya Pradesh to Ramdeora in Jaisalmer district, was intercepted, the official said.

During checking, 1943.3 kg poppy husk was found under sacks of banana the truck was carrying. The driver and his helper has been detained and they claimed that they did not know whom the consignment had to be delivered, the NCB official said.

"During interrogation, they said that the truck was loaded in Madhya Pradesh and they were told that the consignee would contact them in Ramdeora itself," the official said.

