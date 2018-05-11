Out on parole for son's wedding, Lalu Prasad Yadav gets 6-week bail on medical grounds

The Ranchi High Court on Friday granted a provisional bail of six week to former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on medical grounds.

On Thursday, the court had granted a three-day to Lalu to attend his son's wedding in Patna on Saturday.

Prasad, 69, who has been convicted in three fodder scam cases by a special CBI court in Ranchi since December last year, is also undergoing treatment at the RIMS hospital in the Jharkhand capital.

Prasad's elder son and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav's marriage with daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai is scheduled on May 12 in Patna.

The RJD chief was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) In Delhi on March 29 for specialised treatment and was discharged on April 30. The hospital had said his condition had improved significantly but the former Bihar chief minister alleged a "political conspiracy" behind his discharge.

" RJD supporters in Patna were upbeat about Prasad's return to Patna. Prasad could not attend the engagement ceremony of his son in Patna on April 18 following which Tej Pratap had tweeted "Miss you PAPA".

The 10, Circular Road bungalow, allotted to former chief minister and Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, has been abuzz with wedding preparations for the past few days. 'Slogans of Lalu Yadav Zindabad' resonated in the complex as soon as the supporters learned that the RJD supremo has been granted parole and that he would be coming to Patna.

Prominent among those who have been invited to the wedding are UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Governor Satya Pal Mallik, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Chief Justice of the Patna High Court Rajendra K Menon and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

(With PTI inputs)