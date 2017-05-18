Our country has lost a very good parliamentarian and popular leader: Manmohan Singh on Anil Dave's death

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh condoled the death of Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave, saying the country has lost a very good parliamentarian and a popular leader.

He conveyed his condolences in a letter to Dave's nephew Kartik Sapre, his closest relative since the late leader was unmarried.

"I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad demise of your beloved uncle Shri Anil Madhav Dave. In his death our country has lost a very good parliamentarian and a popular leader," Singh wrote.

He said Dave will be remembered for his love for nature and commitment to conservation.

"I send you and other members of your family my heartfelt condolences on this sad occasion. May God give all of you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude," the former Prime Minister added.

Dave passed away this morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was rushed after he complained of uneasiness