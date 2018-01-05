Opposition raises NRC, Bhima Koregaon violence in Parliament

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha today alleged a conspiracy to drive out Bengali-speaking population from Assam, a charge rejected as "baseless" by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy raised the issue as soon as the Zero Hour began, pointing out that names of 1.3 crore people out of 3.29 crore population of Assam had not appeared in the first draft of National Register of Citizens, which aims at identifying illegal immigrants. "We fear this is a conspiracy to drive out Bengali- speaking people from Assam," Roy said, drawing vociferous support from his party MPs and some members of the Congress and the Left parties.

Responding to the claim, the Home Minister said the NCR work was going on under the supervision of the Supreme Court and there was no need for anyone to feel concerned. "Those whose names have been left out can approach a tribunal. It is a baseless allegation that some people are being driven out," Rajnath Singh said. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had yesterday said all those excluded in the first National Register of Citizens draft should not worry as no one will be discriminated against on the basis of caste or community and given opportunities to prove their citizenship.Sonowal also said a mechanism has to be devised "humanely" by the Centre on what to do with those found to be illegal immigrants after finalisation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a list of the state's citizens.

The BJP had made identification of illegal immigrants in Assam from Bangladesh, an overwhelming number of whom are Muslims, its key poll plank during the assembly polls in 2016. It went on to win the election with a strong majority, forming its maiden government in the state. Opposition parties have claimed that the exercise has harassed many genuine citizens as well.

Members in the Rajya Sabha today condemned the spate of caste violence in Maharashtra and demanded an impartial and speedy judicial inquiry to punish the culprits. The House, which had witnessed disruption of proceedings over the issue yesterday, today held a brief discussion when several members appealed for peace and unity among the various sections of the society. Initiating the discussion, Rajani Patil of Congress alleged that atrocities against dalits had taken place under the watch of the Maharashtra government and demanded setting up of a commission to investigate the entire incident. She also all eged that people behind the violence were associated with "Hinduwadi" outfits and demanded action against them.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had asked the members to help bring the situation under control and not say anything which may escalate tension. "Our approach should be to see that tempers come down and situation is brought back to normalcy. We should not accelerate the tension. After all, it is a social conflict," he said. A Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK) said the country should concentrate on development instead of caste and religious issues. Nadimul Haque (TMC) said the Maharashtra matter is not an isolated incident and a pattern is emerging. "This political lynching should immediately stop," he said while demanding an impartial judicial inquiry.

Dilip Kumar Tirkey (BJD) demanded immediate action those involved in the violence against dalits. CPI-M leader T K Rangarajan alleged "tactical" support of the Maharasthra administration, ruling party and the police for the incident. He said an inquiry into the incident should be conducted by a sitting Supreme Court judge.

Veer Singh (BSP) blamed "bhagwa jhandadhari" (saffron flag bearers) for the violence and seconded the demand of Rangarajan for a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the apex court. NCP chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar apprised the House about the history of the Bhima- Koregaon event and the sentiments of dalits associated with it. The veteran leader said he could recall that in the past 50 years, no violent incident has taken place, but this time, unfortunately stone-pelting was done on a massive gathering.

Pawar said the state administration should have been more vigilant as a large gathering was expected in Pune and asked people to forget the incident and move one. He suggested that everyone should cooperate to bring about peace and harmony among the different sections of the society, amid thumping of desks by members of both ruling and opposition parties. DMK member Kanimozhi said the violence should not be looked as an "isolated incident" and efforts should be made to find a "long-term solution" for safety and security of dalits.

BJP's alliance partner Shiv Sena too termed the incident as unfortunate and appreciated the state government's "patience" in dealing with the situation. Sanjay Raut (SS) said all such incidents should be not linked with Hindu organisations and alleged that an "invisible hand" is working to divide and rule the socity. D Raja (CPI), Ramdas Athavale (RPI), Amanr Shankar (BJP), B S Bhunder (SAD) and Sambaji Chhatrapati (BJP) also expressed their views.

Yesterday, protesters had attacked buses, stopped trains and blocked roads at various places in Mumbai as normal life was hit in the city and other parts of Maharashtra during a bandh calledby Dalit groups to protest the violence on the anniversary of a battle fought 200 years ago. Violence had erupted in Pune on January 1 when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the British defeated the Peshwas of Maharashtra.