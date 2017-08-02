Opposition corners govt over demonetisation

Govt's 'surgical strike' on black money, meant to help get rid of fake currency, had an opposite impact, says KC Venugopal of Congress

The opposition on Tuesday sought to corner the government over demonetization saying its claims that the note ban would help eradicate terrorism and fake currency has fallen flat.

Initiating a discussion on Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha, Congress member KC Venugopal wanted to know from the government how much demonetised currency has been deposited in the banks, how many new notes have been printed so far and how much black money has been unearthed.

It was an ill-thought out decision of the NDA government and the entire country was facing bad economic situation in its aftermath with growth and job creation declining, he said.

The government had claimed that demonetising 500 and 1000 rupee notes was a 'surgical strike' on black money and it would help get rid of fake currency and lead to decrease in terrorism. But the actual impact was opposite, he said.

The government had on November 8, 2016 announced the demonetization and had asked people to deposit their money in bank accounts by December 30, 2016.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor has twice failed to disclose the quantum of demonetised currency that has come back to the system and is saying that counting is still going on.

"When will the counting be over? The government has a motive to hide some important facts from public of India... If you cannot give the quantum of money deposited, at least give a date when you will disclose," he said.

If most of the currency has come back to banks, then it means that there was no black money and if more money has come back than was in circulation, then it means that fake currency has been deposited in banks. He said 1.57 lakh fake currency notes were detected between November 2016 and July 2017, which was substantially lower than over 5.4 lakh detected in 2014-15 and 6.32 lakh in 2015-16.

Digital transactions has started showing signs of decline from 119.07 crore post demonetization to 111.45 crore in May.

Raising the issue of State Bank of India cutting interest rate on savings deposits as well as Rs 4 hike in LPG cylinders every month, Venugopal accused the government of helping the rich people and targeting the poor.

demonetization and a hasty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has badly impacted agriculture and manufacturing sectors of the economy, Venugopal said.

Nishikant Dubey (BJP) countered the opposition charges, saying Rs 72,000 crore worth black money has been detected in the past one year. He said Rs 17 lakh crore worth currency was in circulation before demonetization and 86 per cent of this or Rs 15.5 lakh crore is in circulation at present. "The counting has been going on. The RBI has to segregate the fake currencies and for that machine is required. RBI will come out with figure only after verifying every currency that has been deposited," Dubey said.