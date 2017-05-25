Opposed only crazy upward spiking of marks, says CBSE

A day after the Delhi High Court directed CBSE not to scrap marks moderation policy from this year, the Board is taking legal opinion on the next step and might file a review petition if the legal team suggests, sources in the ministry said. Officials said that students need not worry as the results will be declared towards the end of the month.

The Board also said that what they stopped doing was upward spiking of marks and not moderation and they will need to see if the court order says anything on spiking.

"While what we were trying to do was stopping upward spiking of marks, moderation was still being done. For questions that were deemed difficult, a moderation in marks is done but upward spiking of marks has been stopped," said a senior official in the HRD Ministry.

The official added that when the boards spike marks they crazily add 7-8 percent to a student's overall percentage. "Last year everyone who score more than 85 percent was given 95 percent by CBSE. This is the practice that we wanted to stop because it makes no sense," he added.

In the April 24 meeting of all boards, alongwith CBSE with HRD officials it was decided that the boards will stop upward spiking of marks.

According to the minutes of the meeting, a copy of which is with DNA, all boards decided to stop moderation of marks for upward revision/spiking of marks from the current year except Kerala board.

All the boards decided to continue with the policy of grace marks for lower level performance to improve the pass percentage.

"We will have to see if the order also says anything on upward spiking of marks because if that is the case then we will have to worry, otherwise moderation was already done in this result," the official added.

"What we have to do next will only be ascertained after we have a detailed discussion with the legal team," he added.