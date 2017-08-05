Oppn to move privilege motion against Sushma Swaraj

A combative Swaraj also asserted that she felt proud when she attended the Bandung Conference and saw large pictures of Nehru at the venue

The Opposition on Friday moved a privilege motion against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha, over her response to the short duration discussion on India's foreign policy and engagements with strategic partners.

Congress members Ambika Soni, Vivek Tankha, Pratap Bajwa, Rajen Gohain, Rajeev Gowda and others alleged that in her reply, Swaraj denied that any speech or statement was made by any representative of the government at 60th anniversary of Bandung conference. She also informed the House that none of the members of the Indian delegation was given an opportunity to deliver a speech on the occasion, which the Congress members are objecting to dubbing it as 'false'.

"We hereby give notice of our intention to move a privilege motion under Rule 188 of the Rules and Procedures and Conduct of Business on false and misleading statement given by Sushma Swaraj, Minister for External Affairs on August 3, 2017 during reply to Short Duration Discussion on 'India's Foreign Policy and Engagement with Strategic Partners'," the notice said.

"We are shocked at the blatantly false and misleading statement given by the Minister for External Affairs on the floor of the House wherein the matter was discussed after giving due notice of short duration discussion which the minister was also very keen to discuss and reply to. It is also a matter of shame that during the reply, the minister said that Bangdung Conference is different from Asian African Conference whereas the fact is that Asian African Conference is popularly known as Bangdung Conference," the privilege motion filed before RS Secretary General said.

A combative Swaraj also asserted that she felt proud when she attended the Bandung Conference and saw large pictures of Nehru at the venue. When Anand Sharma alleged that first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's name was omitted from the address delivered by Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh at the 60th anniversary of Bandung Conference, Sushma said the speech which Sharma was referring to was delivered at another Afro-Asian Conference held separately.