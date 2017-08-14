Oppn to move high court for probe against Subhash Desai, Prakash Mehta

Troubles are far from over for embattled ministers Subhash Desai and Prakash Mehta. After hauling them over the coals for alleged misdeeds in their departments, the Opposition has decided to move the Bombay High Court seeking a proper investigation into their acts.

While Industries Minister Subhash Desai offered his resignation last week following DNA’s news breaks over the denotification of thousands of acres of land, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had rejected it. He had also given a clean chit to his party colleague, and Housing Minister, Prakash Mehta, who was criticised for his controversial order in a slum redevelopment proposal. “We have decided to approach the Bombay High Court seeking an unbiased probe in to both Subhash Desai and as Prakash Mehta’s misdeeds. There is proper documentary evidence against both ministers,” former CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan told DNA.

Chavan said his party was committed to see cases against both ministers reach a logical end. “We have seen what a farce government probes have been. It’s been over a year since the Dinkar Zoting Committee, which looked into the allegations of land grab against former revenue minister Eknath Khadse. The committee submitted its report almost three months ago, but neither has the report been made public, nor have they told us what action has been taken after the reports findings were furnished. To his credit, Khadse resigned at least. But both Mehta and Desai are still ministers. We will seek time-bound action and an unbiased probe against both,” Chavan added.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik pointed out that while Desai’s party boss, Uddhav Thackeray, accepted his resignation and sent him to the CM, the latter saved him, because he wanted to protect his own party colleague Prakash Mehta and himself. “Fadnavis is in a tight spot there. Mehta had categorically mentioned in the file that he had apprised the CM about the SRA project approval,” Malik said.

Malik dismissed Fadnavis’ offer for a Lokayukta probe and pointed out that the CM does not come under the purview of Lokayukta. “If the CM is indeed serious about transparency and honesty, he should have ordered a judicial probe because then even he would have appeared before the probe,” Malik said.

Meanwhile, sources in the Sena insist that Desai will still face the axe from the party in the next reshuffle as Uddhav is not in a mood to give rope to Desai.

“Uddhav is not happy with Desai because of his proximity to CM Fadnavis and ineffectiveness as the minister. Desai is not helping the party’s cause, nor is he helping to expand the party base any longer. Uddhav will soon replace him with a younger face from Mumbai,” a senior Sena minister told DNA requesting anonymity.