Oppn. shouldn't make presidential election matter of confrontational politics JD (U)

Standing by the side of their leader Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal (United) on Saturday said that instead of making the presidential election a matter of confrontational politics, the Congress-led opposition should focus on the challenge of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

JD (U) leader Pavan Verma iterated that the Bihar Chief Minister and the party made the decision to support NDA presidential nominee Ramnath Kovind on the basis of his credentials and on merit after due application of mind and in particular, seeing his performance in a constitutional post as the Governor of Bihar.

?We felt that in the manner in which he fulfilled that obligation, the impartiality with which he acted, he would definitely be a good person to defend the Constitution in the highest post of the land,? Verma told ANI.

Verma said the Opposition should nominate the ?Bihar ki beti? Meira Kumar for the Presidentship when it is sure of her win.

?The question then arises, if you had a candidate, who in your view could occupy the highest post of the land with credibility, why must the Opposition make the choice of the President a matter of confrontation and in case, you are doing that, why bring up the question of putting up a Bihar ki ?beti? when you know that she is going to lose. You should make Bihar ki ?beti? the President of this nation when you know she will win,? he said.

Toeing similar views, another JD (U) leader K.C. Tyagi reiterated Nitish Kumar?s statement, saying that Meira Kumar should be nominated to win and not to lose.

?I agree with Nitish Kumar. Bihar?s daughter should be nominated to win, not to lose. We will appreciate the Congress if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) loses in 2019 and Meira Kumar is re-nominated in 2022,? Tyagi told ANI.

The BJP slammed Congress for pitting Meira Kumar as their presidential candidate, saying that she has been nominated to divide the Dalits.

Meira Kumar, the former Lok Sabha speaker, was on Thursday announced as the Opposition' Presidential nominee.

Earlier on Friday, Ram Nath Kovind filed his nomination.

