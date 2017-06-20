Oppn parties to field nominee for Prez post, says CPI's Reddy

A "secular" candidate is the need of the hour for the president's post and opposition parties would "certainly" field a nominee, CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said today.

The BJP yesterday announced Bihar Governor and Dalit activist Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA's nominee for the top constitutional job.

However, the opposition parties seemed not impressed with the government's decision and sought to keep up the suspense on extending their support.

"Yes, we are certainly going to have a candidate. We are trying to build a consensus because several parties may have different names. So, of these, who is more acceptable to most of the parties will be decided there," he told

