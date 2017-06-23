Oppn parties paying lip service on lynching of DySP: BJP

Opposition parties are merely paying "lip service" in the name of condolence to a police officer lynched in Srinagar, the BJP said today.

Its spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao said the Congress and Left parties launched a vicious attack on the Army chief but would not denounce separatists for fuelling violence against security forces.

"Opposition leaders' are paying lip service ... just as the Pakistani Army and officials do over such incidents," Rao said.

Reacting to the killing of deputy superintendent of police Mohammad Ayub Pandith, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said the "horrific" episode marked a new low in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gandhi said the state had gone back several decades due to the "complete failure" of the ruling PDP-BJP alliance.

The DSP was stripped naked and stoned to death by a mob after he allegedly opened fire on a group of people, who caught him clicking pictures near a mosque in downtown Srinagar in the early hours today.

The police officer was on duty when the mob attacked him.

