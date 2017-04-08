One lakh CCTV cameras to be installed along NHs in Haryana: CM

The Haryana government has decided to install one lakh CCTV cameras along the national highways in the state to rescue the victims and provide assistance promptly in case of accidents.

After inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various development projects worth around Rs 107 crore in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts today, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "One lakh CCTV cameras will be installed along national highways in the state."

He later heard and disposed of the grievances of the people in 'Janta Darbar' at Chaudhary Devi Lal University and issued necessary directions to the officers concerned, an official release said here.

Khattar directed the officers to assess the ground reality of development-related demands raised by sarpanches of different villages and submit budget estimates to ensure development of rural areas.

He also instructed the officers to send to the Chief Minister's Office reports of grievances which could not be redressed on the spot within a week.

The Chief Minister also directed Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, who was also present on the occasion, to take immediate action on grievances related to his department.

