One killed, seven injured in landslide on Vaishno Devi route

One pilgrim was killed and seven others were injured in a landslide on Vaishno Devi shrine route near Himkoti on Friday.

The injured are taken to a nearby hospital and immediate treatment has been provided.

The state has been continuously witnessing heavy rains since a week; forcing authorities to suspend the Amarnath Yatra.

The Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu base camp have been stopped from proceeding towards the Valley in view of the blockade of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to landslides at some places.

