One killed, one injured after being knocked down by local train in West Bengal

An youth was killed and another injured when they were knocked down by a local train at Belghoria station in the northern suburbs of the city this evening, leading to a blockade by irate passengers and locals for an hour.

The mishap occued when Sealdah-Ranaghat EMU local was passing through Belghoria station at around 5.40 PM, where it was not scheduled to stop and the two persons were crossing the tracks, an Eastern Railway spokesman Ravi Mahapatra said.

A person aged about 20 years was killed and another person was injured when they were knocked down by the through train at Belghoria in Sealdah-Naihati Main section, he said.

Alleging that no announcement was made by railway officials about the approaching train, locals and passengers waiting at the busy station resorted to a rail blockade immediately after the accident.

Thousands of commuters returning home from their places of work were stranded at Sealdah and other stations in the Sealdah-Naihati main section.

Denying the allegation, Mahapatra said repeated announcements about passing of the train were made at Belghoria station.

He said that the irate passengers had also removed the cabin master at Belghoria.

Train services resumed at 6.45 pm after Eastern Railways security personnel removed the squatters from the tracks, Mahapatra said.