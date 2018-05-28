On visit to Indonesia, PM Modi to discuss infrastructure, strategic collaboration along Indo-Pacific region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jakarta on March 29 will involve major announcements in the area of infrastructure and defence collaboration along the Indo-Pacific region.

Sources told WION that PM Modi and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo believe that infrastructure needs to be overhauled for the benefit of the people of both nations.

“There are maritime and economic issues which concerns both of us,” said Pradeep Rawat, India’s ambassador to Indonesia. Both Vietnam and Indonesia are affected by Chinese assertion in the South China Sea.

Speaking to the media, Rawat added that issues related to economic development would also be part of the focus between the two leaders. “Last year Indonesia witnessed 30% growth of Indian tourists. The third largest community to visit Bali was Indians. The Indonesian government wants this number to grow to 7,50,000 per year,” he said.

To boost tourism, direct flight from Mumbai to Bali was also started though there is still no direct Delhi-Jakarta flight.

India also wants to showcase the cultural connect with Indonesia. As part of the shared cultural heritage Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will sign an MoU with one a kite museum in Indonesia.

Indonesia has people of Indian origin from Tamil Nadu and the Sindhi community. In the heart of Jakarta is an Arjun Vijay Monument with Arjuna on a chariot ridden by Lord Krishna hurled by 20 horses representing themes from Hinduism like Krittikas and earth.

Both India and Indonesia are strategic partners and this visit will deepen the engagement with both the countries. India is a large importer of palm oil from Indonesia and in turn Indonesia provides a big market to Indian wheat, sugar and bovine meat. Today, Indonesia is the largest economy of South East Asia and remains the biggest trading partner from this region of India.

Prime Minister will hold public events including a community interaction with people of Indian origin and NRIs in the evening of May 30.