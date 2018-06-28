On Rahul Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 'mannat', MEA says no 'formal request' received

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it has not received any "formal request" for Congress President Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kailash Mansarovar in China's Tibetan region.

"We have not received any formal request for his visit to the Tibetan Autonomous region in China," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Last week, the Congress had said that Gandhi was yet to receive a response from the government to his request to undertake the Kailash Manasoravar Yatra.

Addressing a rally here on April 29, Gandhi had announced that he would go on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar after the May 12 assembly polls in Karnataka.

He had made the announcement three days after an aircraft in which he was travelling from Delhi to Karnataka developed technical snag.

Kumar said Gandhi can visit Kailash Mansarovar either through the MEA-organised route or through a private route.

He said the MEA has not received any communication for the second option as well.

Known for its religious values and cultural significance, Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, is undertaken by hundreds of people every year.

Gandhi had announced his ‘mannat’ or wish to trek Kailash Mansarovar on April 30 during a mega public rally in the national capital.

Talking about the mid-air scare when his plane had developed a technical snag in Karnataka, Gandhi had said that ‘when our plane nosedived 8,000 feet, I thought gaadi aa gayi (time has come). It was then I decided that I would undertake Kailash Yatra.’

The Congress President has been pretty vocal about his religious beliefs. It was after the 2017 controversy over his visit to Gujarat’s Somnath Temple that the Congress chief had said that ‘My grandmother and my family are Shiv Bhakts.’

(With PTI inputs)