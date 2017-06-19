On Prez poll, Uddhav rebuffs Shah's proposal

Thackeray insisted that the BJP should announce its presidential candidate, following which, his party would make its stand clear

BJP chief Amit Shah's meeting with ally and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on the presidential elections generated an impasse on Sunday. Shah proposed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi be given the sole authority to pick a presidential candidate. Thackeray, however, rejected the idea. Thackeray insisted that the BJP should announce its presidential candidate, following which, his party would make its stand clear.

Shah, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, visited Thackeray's residence Matoshree and held a close-door meeting, which lasted lasted for nearly 75 minutes. Shah and Thackeray discussed a range of issues, which the Sena has been vocal about.

However, there were no concrete solutions to the issues discussed. Sources said it was Sena youth Aditya Thackeray who greeted Shah with a bouquet of flowers. Since it was meeting between Shah and Thackeray, state BJP president Raosaheb Danve, who also accompanied Fadnavis, was asked to wait in a room. It was Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray who held talks with Shah and Fadnavis in a separate room.

Uddhav said his party was still rooting for Mohan Bhagwat — the chief of BJP's ideological mentor Rashtraiya Swayamsevak Sangh — for the President's post. He said that if Hindutva issues are of vital importance, then Bhagwat is the perfect candidate. Uddhav also categorically stated that if the BJP was not willing to throw its weight behind Bhagwat, the Sena would prop up 91-year-old agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, who is known as the father of Green Revolution, as their candidate.

According to sources, Shah told Thackeray that the BJP was still in the process of meeting all NDA partners. He said the BJP is open to more names being proposed before taking a final call.

Uddhav also raised concerns about implementing the complete loan waiver for farmers in the state. He also pressed for the immediate permission for the district cooperative banks to operate so that farmers can get a relief. Shah pointed out that considering a large number of demonetised notes have been deposited in these banks, which is why Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said DCCs would not be allowed for the same. Shah, however, said demonetisation was a process and slowly on the lines of post offices these banks would also become functional.

Shah, who left for Delhi on Sunday night after completing his three-day tour of Mumbai, said the BJP governments in various states have ensured speedy development. Shah said India has regained its position in the international arena under the leadership of PM Modi.