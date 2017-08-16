On I-Day, minor kidnapped, raped in Chandigarh park

The incident has once again shaken the city where the issue of women's safety is being raised after such crimes happening frequently

An unidentified man allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old girl, who was on her way to school to attend the Independence Day function, and then raped her in a park, in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The park in question is maintained by the Chandigarh Police themselves.

The girl, a Class 8 student of a government school, was walking towards her school around 8.15 am when the incident took place. According to police, she was passing by the Children Traffic Park in Sector 23 near her school when the accused abducted her. He raped her and then warned her against talking about the incident to anybody before letting her go.

The girl told her family as soon as she reached home, following which they reported the matter to the police. Her medical examination confirmed rape. "She is stable, but traumatised," the police said.

"We have recorded her statement. She told us that the accused was around 40 years of age. We have rounded up a few suspects on the basis of her statement and the investigation is on," SSP Eish Singhal said, adding that the family has not levelled allegations against any particular person and the girl did not know the assailant.

A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

The incident has once again shaken the city where the issue of women's safety is being raised after such crimes happening frequently. In one such case, a 10-year-old girl is currently admitted in a local government hospital. She is over 32-week pregnant after being raped by her maternal uncle. The accused was arrested. The Supreme Court, however, decided against the termination of her pregnancy due to health risks involved.Also, on August 4, a drunk Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala, and a friend allegedly stalked and attempted to abduct a 29-year-old woman while she was returning home. The two were arrested after huge public outcry over the case.