On door-to-door drive, min urges voters to choose BJP

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman was on a door-to-door campaign at Ahmedabad’s Khokhara area on Saturday, urgin people to vote for the BJP. Khokhara is part of Maninagar constituency — from where Narendra Modi was elected.

She garlanded Shahid Bhagatsingh’s Statue at Maninagar. A BJP team was already on the spot, waving BJP flags and distributing pamphlets to the crowd.

While connecting with people, she urged everyone to vote for the BJP. She talked to shopkeepers, housewives, the elderly and passers-by on her way.

“She was very soft spoken and asked in a very polite manner to vote for BJP. She told me that ‘aap BJP ko vote dena’. But then, we have many trust issues with political people. They come here only when there are elections,” said Kanta Prajapati, a resident of Khokhara.

Some people claimed that Sitharaman, being a Tamilian, was roped in for an area where the Tamil community is in majority.

Also, a Patidar youth was part of the crowd, waving a black cloth as a protest.

Some others said no political leader has showed their face in the last five years after getting elected.

“We have suffered many things over the last five years, many a times we don’t even have pure drinking water. Now, just before elections, they are asking us to vote for them for development,” said Hiren Patel, a resident of Maninagar.