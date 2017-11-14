On Children's Day, Delhi kids ask PM Modi for their right to breathe

As National Capital wakes up to even higher smog levels on Tuesday as compared to Monday, shooting past 500 level into the ‘severe plus’ category, Delhi’s children come out on streets on Children’s day asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their right to breathe.

100 young kids from the capital will mark Children’s day with masks and National Flag to share a plea with the Prime Minister for ‘My Right to Breathe’, organised by a citizen group of the same name, on Tuesday at India Gate at 3 PM.

“It’s a plea from the children of Delhi directly to their PM pleading for clean air. Their right to breathe, their right to a future, their right to live,” said a member.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) officials,"Pollution levels will see a rise on Tuesday owing to meteorological conditions. But, the conditions are expected to improve between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.” The conditions are expected to improve as rains are predicted on November 15. Besides, moderate to dense fog is expected across Delhi-NCR.

Monday early morning hours in the national Capital were bad with a blanket of haze and visibility less than 500 meters. However, by evening some monitoring stations under the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) showed the pollution levels coming down in some places, including R K Puram and Rohini.