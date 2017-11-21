'We respect PM,' says Youth Congress chief after chai meme faux pas

It's fault of volunteers — this is what the Indian Youth Congress has to say about the chai meme against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a political faux pas, Yuva Desh, the official Twitter handle of Youth Congress' online magazine first tweeted and later deleted the meme against PM Modi.

While the BJP and its ministers slammed the Congress for the meme, the Youth Congress quickly tried to put blame on the volunteers.

Youth Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Brar said, “the handle is not run by Indian Youth Congress but by volunteers, I still take this opportunity and apologize and strongly condemn that tweet.”

He later tweeted, “despite political differences with the BJP & having suffered everyday abuse from their leaders, we respect the Prime Minister & all political opponents.”

Although the handle @Yuvadesh is being run by youth volunteers and not by @iyc ,we do not approve of such humour and apologise. Despite political differences with the BJP & having suffered everyday abuse from their leaders, we respect the Prime Minister & all political opponents. — Amarinder Singh Raja (@RajaBrar_INC) November 21, 2017

Quoting his tweet, Yuva Desh also apologised for the tweet and said, “Sincere apologies Raja Sir. As directed by you the tweet has been deleted. Will ensure that the mistake does not happen again.”

Sincere apologies Raja Sir. As directed by you the tweet has been deleted. Will ensure that the mistake does not happen again. https://t.co/lAEWkO5Ryi — Yuva Desh (@yuvadesh) November 21, 2017

Youth Congress in-charge Suraj Hegde also took the 'volunteer' line of explanation and said, “We condemn this and are apologetic. We are trying to find out who did that tweet as mainly volunteers run that page.”